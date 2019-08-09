Rent Calculator
4423 Putting Green
4423 Putting Green
4423 Putting Green
·
4423 Putting Green, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
parking
putting green
garage
2 car garage, fireplace, double deck patio, big yard, washer /dryer connections, stove , and refrigerator
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4423 Putting Green have any available units?
4423 Putting Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4423 Putting Green have?
Some of 4423 Putting Green's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4423 Putting Green currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Putting Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Putting Green pet-friendly?
No, 4423 Putting Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4423 Putting Green offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Putting Green offers parking.
Does 4423 Putting Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4423 Putting Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Putting Green have a pool?
No, 4423 Putting Green does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Putting Green have accessible units?
No, 4423 Putting Green does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Putting Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4423 Putting Green has units with dishwashers.
