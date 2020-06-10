All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

442 Zabra St.

442 Zabra Street · No Longer Available
Location

442 Zabra Street, San Antonio, TX 78227
Rainbow Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/323bc7c084 ----
3 bedroom 1 bath home in quiet neighborhood, Close to shopping, dining and schools. Minutes away from Lackland AFB. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator and range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Zabra St. have any available units?
442 Zabra St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 Zabra St. have?
Some of 442 Zabra St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Zabra St. currently offering any rent specials?
442 Zabra St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Zabra St. pet-friendly?
No, 442 Zabra St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 442 Zabra St. offer parking?
No, 442 Zabra St. does not offer parking.
Does 442 Zabra St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Zabra St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Zabra St. have a pool?
No, 442 Zabra St. does not have a pool.
Does 442 Zabra St. have accessible units?
No, 442 Zabra St. does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Zabra St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Zabra St. does not have units with dishwashers.

