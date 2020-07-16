Quaint Remodeled Home - Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator and range-oven. This nice home has been remodeled and has no carpet anywhere. Washer and dryer hook-ups under covered patio. Pets negotiable. Please contact us for a showing.
(RLNE5104491)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 442 Ward Ave have any available units?
442 Ward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.