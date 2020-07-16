All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

442 Ward Ave

442 Ward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

442 Ward Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint Remodeled Home - Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home.
Kitchen appliances include refrigerator and range-oven.
This nice home has been remodeled and has no carpet anywhere.
Washer and dryer hook-ups under covered patio.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE5104491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Ward Ave have any available units?
442 Ward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 Ward Ave have?
Some of 442 Ward Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Ward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
442 Ward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Ward Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Ward Ave is pet friendly.
Does 442 Ward Ave offer parking?
No, 442 Ward Ave does not offer parking.
Does 442 Ward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Ward Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Ward Ave have a pool?
No, 442 Ward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 442 Ward Ave have accessible units?
No, 442 Ward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Ward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Ward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
