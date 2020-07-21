All apartments in San Antonio
4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD
4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD

4419 Terra Summit Road · No Longer Available
Location

4419 Terra Summit Road, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great duplex. Close to Wurzbach parkway and 410. Everyone over 18 years old will need to fill out an app. $50 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD have any available units?
4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD currently offering any rent specials?
4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD pet-friendly?
No, 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD offer parking?
Yes, 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD offers parking.
Does 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD have a pool?
No, 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have a pool.
Does 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD have accessible units?
No, 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4419 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
