4418 Newcome, Apt.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM

4418 Newcome, Apt.

4418 Newcome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4418 Newcome Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This is a great Studio Apartment in the Medical Center that has great access to Loop 410 and is close to shopping and restaurants. Downtown is just minutes away. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Newcome, Apt. have any available units?
4418 Newcome, Apt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4418 Newcome, Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Newcome, Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Newcome, Apt. pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Newcome, Apt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4418 Newcome, Apt. offer parking?
No, 4418 Newcome, Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 4418 Newcome, Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Newcome, Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Newcome, Apt. have a pool?
No, 4418 Newcome, Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Newcome, Apt. have accessible units?
No, 4418 Newcome, Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Newcome, Apt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4418 Newcome, Apt. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4418 Newcome, Apt. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4418 Newcome, Apt. has units with air conditioning.

