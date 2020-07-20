All apartments in San Antonio
4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD

4413 Terra Summit Road · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Terra Summit Road, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful duplex with wood flooring fresh paint through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have any available units?
4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD currently offering any rent specials?
4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD pet-friendly?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD offer parking?
Yes, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD offers parking.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have a pool?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have a pool.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have accessible units?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
