Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD
4413 Terra Summit Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
4413 Terra Summit Road, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful duplex with wood flooring fresh paint through out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have any available units?
4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD currently offering any rent specials?
4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD pet-friendly?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD offer parking?
Yes, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD offers parking.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have a pool?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have a pool.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have accessible units?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 TERRA SUMMIT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio