Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4410 Ashbel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Location
4410 Ashbel, San Antonio, TX 78222
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 story home located next to The Republic Golf Course. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has a spacious kitchen, game room, and large back yard with deck. Pest control and lawn care included. Pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4410 Ashbel have any available units?
4410 Ashbel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4410 Ashbel have?
Some of 4410 Ashbel's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4410 Ashbel currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Ashbel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Ashbel pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 Ashbel is pet friendly.
Does 4410 Ashbel offer parking?
No, 4410 Ashbel does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Ashbel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Ashbel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Ashbel have a pool?
No, 4410 Ashbel does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Ashbel have accessible units?
No, 4410 Ashbel does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Ashbel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 Ashbel has units with dishwashers.
