4410 Ashbel

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 story home located next to The Republic Golf Course. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has a spacious kitchen, game room, and large back yard with deck. Pest control and lawn care included. Pets negotiable.