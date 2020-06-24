Rent Calculator
4407 TRAILWOOD DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4407 TRAILWOOD DR
4407 Trailwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4407 Trailwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in the Sunset Hill subdivision near St.Lukes church and school. Spacious open floor plan with a beautiful backyard. Near 410 & I-10.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4407 TRAILWOOD DR have any available units?
4407 TRAILWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4407 TRAILWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4407 TRAILWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 TRAILWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4407 TRAILWOOD DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4407 TRAILWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4407 TRAILWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 4407 TRAILWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 TRAILWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 TRAILWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 4407 TRAILWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 4407 TRAILWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 4407 TRAILWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 TRAILWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 TRAILWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 TRAILWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 TRAILWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
