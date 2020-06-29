4402 Huntington Woods St

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground tennis court refrigerator

WOODS OF SHAVANO - One story home with fresh paint. 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Refrigerator. Great location with easy access to IH10, USAA, UTSA, Valero, The Rim and La Cantera. One small pet up to 25lb max.



