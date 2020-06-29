4402 Huntington Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 Woods of Shavano
WOODS OF SHAVANO - One story home with fresh paint. 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Refrigerator. Great location with easy access to IH10, USAA, UTSA, Valero, The Rim and La Cantera. One small pet up to 25lb max.
(RLNE5599419)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4402 Huntington Woods St have any available units?
4402 Huntington Woods St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.