All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4402 Huntington Woods St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4402 Huntington Woods St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

4402 Huntington Woods St

4402 Huntington Woods · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4402 Huntington Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
WOODS OF SHAVANO - One story home with fresh paint. 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Refrigerator. Great location with easy access to IH10, USAA, UTSA, Valero, The Rim and La Cantera. One small pet up to 25lb max.

(RLNE5599419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Huntington Woods St have any available units?
4402 Huntington Woods St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 Huntington Woods St have?
Some of 4402 Huntington Woods St's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Huntington Woods St currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Huntington Woods St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Huntington Woods St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4402 Huntington Woods St is pet friendly.
Does 4402 Huntington Woods St offer parking?
No, 4402 Huntington Woods St does not offer parking.
Does 4402 Huntington Woods St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Huntington Woods St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Huntington Woods St have a pool?
Yes, 4402 Huntington Woods St has a pool.
Does 4402 Huntington Woods St have accessible units?
No, 4402 Huntington Woods St does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Huntington Woods St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Huntington Woods St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio