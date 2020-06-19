Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
439 E MITCHELL ST
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM
1 of 15
439 E MITCHELL ST
439 East Mitchell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
439 East Mitchell Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute, freshly painted spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Spacious lot with garage, fenced in. Excellent location and close to highway and just south of Downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 439 E MITCHELL ST have any available units?
439 E MITCHELL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 439 E MITCHELL ST currently offering any rent specials?
439 E MITCHELL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 E MITCHELL ST pet-friendly?
No, 439 E MITCHELL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 439 E MITCHELL ST offer parking?
Yes, 439 E MITCHELL ST offers parking.
Does 439 E MITCHELL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 E MITCHELL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 E MITCHELL ST have a pool?
No, 439 E MITCHELL ST does not have a pool.
Does 439 E MITCHELL ST have accessible units?
No, 439 E MITCHELL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 439 E MITCHELL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 E MITCHELL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 E MITCHELL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 E MITCHELL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
