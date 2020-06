Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Beautiful, newly renovated duplex in the heart of Mahncke Park! This home features original wooden floors, granite counter tops, two-tone cabinets, new appliances, and modern light fixtures/finishings. Enjoy your time outside with alfresco dining on your patio or deck! Located in a very trendy neighborhood close to major highways, minutes away from the Pearl and downtown!