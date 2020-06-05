All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4342 Putting Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4342 Putting Green
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4342 Putting Green

4342 Putting Green · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4342 Putting Green, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1890; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1750.00; IMRID12940

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4342 Putting Green have any available units?
4342 Putting Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4342 Putting Green have?
Some of 4342 Putting Green's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4342 Putting Green currently offering any rent specials?
4342 Putting Green isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 Putting Green pet-friendly?
No, 4342 Putting Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4342 Putting Green offer parking?
Yes, 4342 Putting Green does offer parking.
Does 4342 Putting Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4342 Putting Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 Putting Green have a pool?
No, 4342 Putting Green does not have a pool.
Does 4342 Putting Green have accessible units?
No, 4342 Putting Green does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 Putting Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4342 Putting Green has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio