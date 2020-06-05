Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4342 Putting Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4342 Putting Green
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4342 Putting Green
4342 Putting Green
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4342 Putting Green, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
putting green
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1890; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1750.00; IMRID12940
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4342 Putting Green have any available units?
4342 Putting Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4342 Putting Green have?
Some of 4342 Putting Green's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4342 Putting Green currently offering any rent specials?
4342 Putting Green isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 Putting Green pet-friendly?
No, 4342 Putting Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4342 Putting Green offer parking?
Yes, 4342 Putting Green does offer parking.
Does 4342 Putting Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4342 Putting Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 Putting Green have a pool?
No, 4342 Putting Green does not have a pool.
Does 4342 Putting Green have accessible units?
No, 4342 Putting Green does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 Putting Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4342 Putting Green has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio