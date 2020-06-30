Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
434 W MARIPOSA DR
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM
1 of 15
434 W MARIPOSA DR
434 West Mariposa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
434 West Mariposa Drive, San Antonio, TX 78212
Norhmoor
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great central location, close to major universities, the Pearl, downtown SA, easy access to Hwy 281/Loop 410. Quiet tree-lined neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have any available units?
434 W MARIPOSA DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 434 W MARIPOSA DR currently offering any rent specials?
434 W MARIPOSA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 W MARIPOSA DR pet-friendly?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR offer parking?
Yes, 434 W MARIPOSA DR offers parking.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have a pool?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not have a pool.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have accessible units?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
