All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 434 W MARIPOSA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
434 W MARIPOSA DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

434 W MARIPOSA DR

434 W Mariposa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

434 W Mariposa, San Antonio, TX 78212
Norhmoor

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great central location, close to major universities, the Pearl, downtown SA, easy access to Hwy 281/Loop 410. Quiet tree-lined neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have any available units?
434 W MARIPOSA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 434 W MARIPOSA DR currently offering any rent specials?
434 W MARIPOSA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 W MARIPOSA DR pet-friendly?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR offer parking?
Yes, 434 W MARIPOSA DR offers parking.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have a pool?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not have a pool.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have accessible units?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 W MARIPOSA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 W MARIPOSA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio