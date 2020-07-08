434 West Hermine Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78212 Norhmoor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful original oak floors throughout. French Doors to sun-room with cracked tile floors. Screened porch to large private backyard. Walk-in tub shower, nice kitchen with lots of storage. Detached cottage for tenants' storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 434 HERMINE BLVD have any available units?
