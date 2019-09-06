Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4319 Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4319 Thousand Oaks
4319 Thousand Oaks
·
No Longer Available
Location
4319 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78217
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$ 99 move in special - includes application, administration, deposit and first months rent!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Locating is a free service.
(RLNE4481385)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4319 Thousand Oaks have any available units?
4319 Thousand Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4319 Thousand Oaks have?
Some of 4319 Thousand Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4319 Thousand Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Thousand Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Thousand Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 Thousand Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 4319 Thousand Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Thousand Oaks offers parking.
Does 4319 Thousand Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 Thousand Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Thousand Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 4319 Thousand Oaks has a pool.
Does 4319 Thousand Oaks have accessible units?
No, 4319 Thousand Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Thousand Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 Thousand Oaks has units with dishwashers.
