Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

4319 Stetson Run

4319 Stetson Run · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Stetson Run, San Antonio, TX 78223

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Spacious home w/an open floorplan~Large living room w/fireplace~Eat-in kitchen w/walk-in pantry~All bedrooms & laundry room are upstairs~Master bedroom has a ceiling fan & walk-in closet~Master bathroom has a garden tub~Covered patio & privacy-fenced backyard~East Central ISD schools~Ready for immediate move-in~Pets considered on a case-by-case basis~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Stetson Run have any available units?
4319 Stetson Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 Stetson Run have?
Some of 4319 Stetson Run's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Stetson Run currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Stetson Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Stetson Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 Stetson Run is pet friendly.
Does 4319 Stetson Run offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Stetson Run does offer parking.
Does 4319 Stetson Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 Stetson Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Stetson Run have a pool?
No, 4319 Stetson Run does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Stetson Run have accessible units?
No, 4319 Stetson Run does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Stetson Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 Stetson Run has units with dishwashers.
