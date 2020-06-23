431 Halliday Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210 Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, One Story Home Near Southtown, Downtown, and The Riverwalk. Easy access to major freeways and just 15 minutes from Fort Sam Houston. All occupants over 18 must apply, Most qualified applicant accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 HALLIDAY AVE have any available units?
431 HALLIDAY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.