431 E PALFREY ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
431 E PALFREY ST
431 E Palfrey St
Location
431 E Palfrey St, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom/1 bath home is ready for move in, with all kitchen appliances, and has one of the cutest patios and backyards in the neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have any available units?
431 E PALFREY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 431 E PALFREY ST currently offering any rent specials?
431 E PALFREY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 E PALFREY ST pet-friendly?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST offer parking?
Yes, 431 E PALFREY ST offers parking.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have a pool?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not have a pool.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have accessible units?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
