All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 431 E PALFREY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
431 E PALFREY ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

431 E PALFREY ST

431 E Palfrey St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

431 E Palfrey St, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom/1 bath home is ready for move in, with all kitchen appliances, and has one of the cutest patios and backyards in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 E PALFREY ST have any available units?
431 E PALFREY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 431 E PALFREY ST currently offering any rent specials?
431 E PALFREY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 E PALFREY ST pet-friendly?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST offer parking?
Yes, 431 E PALFREY ST offers parking.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have a pool?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not have a pool.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have accessible units?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 E PALFREY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 E PALFREY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio