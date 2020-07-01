Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
431 Balboa
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
431 Balboa
431 Balboa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
431 Balboa Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78237
Greater Gardendale
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- NICE COZY HOME WITH FRESH INTERIOR PAINT DONE IN NICE NEUTRAL BEIGE TONES.HUGE BACKYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. CONVENIENT TO HWY 90 AND 151
(RLNE5400587)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 Balboa have any available units?
431 Balboa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 431 Balboa currently offering any rent specials?
431 Balboa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Balboa pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Balboa is pet friendly.
Does 431 Balboa offer parking?
No, 431 Balboa does not offer parking.
Does 431 Balboa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Balboa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Balboa have a pool?
No, 431 Balboa does not have a pool.
Does 431 Balboa have accessible units?
No, 431 Balboa does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Balboa have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Balboa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Balboa have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Balboa does not have units with air conditioning.
