Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4302 Mill Bend
4302 Mill Bend
·
No Longer Available
Location
4302 Mill Bend, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained garden/patio home wth many recent updates- hardwood flooring in all areas except secondary bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4302 Mill Bend have any available units?
4302 Mill Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4302 Mill Bend currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Mill Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Mill Bend pet-friendly?
No, 4302 Mill Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4302 Mill Bend offer parking?
Yes, 4302 Mill Bend offers parking.
Does 4302 Mill Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 Mill Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Mill Bend have a pool?
No, 4302 Mill Bend does not have a pool.
Does 4302 Mill Bend have accessible units?
No, 4302 Mill Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Mill Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 Mill Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4302 Mill Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 4302 Mill Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
