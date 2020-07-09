All apartments in San Antonio
430 W NORWOOD CT
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

430 W NORWOOD CT

430 West Norwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

430 West Norwood Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Centrally located on Hildebrand and San Pedro. This cozy two bed room one bath home with beautiful wood floors is located right by Olmos Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 W NORWOOD CT have any available units?
430 W NORWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 430 W NORWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
430 W NORWOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 W NORWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 430 W NORWOOD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 430 W NORWOOD CT offer parking?
No, 430 W NORWOOD CT does not offer parking.
Does 430 W NORWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 W NORWOOD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 W NORWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 430 W NORWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 430 W NORWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 430 W NORWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 430 W NORWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 W NORWOOD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 W NORWOOD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 W NORWOOD CT does not have units with air conditioning.

