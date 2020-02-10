All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
426 SHADOWBLUFF DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM

426 SHADOWBLUFF DR

426 Shadowbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

426 Shadowbluff Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Charming One-Story in Desirable Camino Real-Bluffview Heights. High ceilings and a Grand Foyer Welcome you to Open Light-Filled Rooms, Wood Floors, Tile Entry, Bright & Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite, Island and Stainless Appliances. 2 Living Spaces, FP w/Gas Logs. Large Master Suite, Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding, Shutters. Relaxing Florida Room w/Heat and AC , Gorgeous Mature Trees and Low Maintenance Xeriscaped yard. Easy Access to 281/1064/410, Shopping, Restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR have any available units?
426 SHADOWBLUFF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR have?
Some of 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR currently offering any rent specials?
426 SHADOWBLUFF DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR pet-friendly?
No, 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR offer parking?
Yes, 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR offers parking.
Does 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR have a pool?
No, 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR does not have a pool.
Does 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR have accessible units?
No, 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 SHADOWBLUFF DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio