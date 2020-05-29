Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
426 N MONUMENTAL
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:25 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
426 N MONUMENTAL
426 North Monumental Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
426 North Monumental Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED and ready to move in! Located in the historical DIGNOWITY HILL HIST DIST. near down town. Newly renovated house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 426 N MONUMENTAL have any available units?
426 N MONUMENTAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 426 N MONUMENTAL currently offering any rent specials?
426 N MONUMENTAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 N MONUMENTAL pet-friendly?
No, 426 N MONUMENTAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 426 N MONUMENTAL offer parking?
No, 426 N MONUMENTAL does not offer parking.
Does 426 N MONUMENTAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 N MONUMENTAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 N MONUMENTAL have a pool?
No, 426 N MONUMENTAL does not have a pool.
Does 426 N MONUMENTAL have accessible units?
No, 426 N MONUMENTAL does not have accessible units.
Does 426 N MONUMENTAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 N MONUMENTAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 N MONUMENTAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 N MONUMENTAL does not have units with air conditioning.
