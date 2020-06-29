All apartments in San Antonio
424 Avant Ave
Last updated December 22 2019 at 9:45 AM

424 Avant Ave

424 Avant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 Avant Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Quiet, Cool and Cozy studio apartment located in back of my home. All bills paid with Central heat and air, washer and dryer inside unit, cable TV and ethernet connections ready to rock. Just bring your own TV and Internet device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Avant Ave have any available units?
424 Avant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Avant Ave have?
Some of 424 Avant Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Avant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
424 Avant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Avant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 424 Avant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 424 Avant Ave offer parking?
No, 424 Avant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 424 Avant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Avant Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Avant Ave have a pool?
No, 424 Avant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 424 Avant Ave have accessible units?
No, 424 Avant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Avant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Avant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

