424 Avant Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210 Highland Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Quiet, Cool and Cozy studio apartment located in back of my home. All bills paid with Central heat and air, washer and dryer inside unit, cable TV and ethernet connections ready to rock. Just bring your own TV and Internet device.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 424 Avant Ave have any available units?
424 Avant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.