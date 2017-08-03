All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 8 2019 at 12:14 AM

4235 NW Loop 410 - 204

4235 Northwest Loop 410 · No Longer Available
Location

4235 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229
Oak Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Recently rehabbed apartments include new appliances, new flooring, new fixtures/hardware, and fresh paint. Units are beautiful and have high cathedral ceilings with private balconies. Don't miss out on these large apartments!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 have any available units?
4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 have?
Some of 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 currently offering any rent specials?
4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 pet-friendly?
No, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 offer parking?
Yes, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 offers parking.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 have a pool?
Yes, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 has a pool.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 have accessible units?
No, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 204 has units with dishwashers.
