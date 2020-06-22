All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose

4235 NW Loop 410 · No Longer Available
Location

4235 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229
Oak Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Recently rehabbed apartments include new appliances, new flooring, new fixtures/hardware, and fresh paint. Units are beautiful and have high cathedral ceilings with private balconies. Right off the access road at 410 & Babcoclk with easy access to the Medical Center, Ingram Mall and Northstar. Don't miss out on these large apartments!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose have any available units?
4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose have?
Some of 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose currently offering any rent specials?
4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose pet-friendly?
No, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose offer parking?
Yes, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose does offer parking.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose have a pool?
Yes, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose has a pool.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose have accessible units?
No, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose has units with dishwashers.
