4235 NW Loop 410 - 104, 210-926-4798---rose

Amenities
Recently rehabbed apartments include new appliances, new flooring, new fixtures/hardware, and fresh paint. Units are beautiful and have high cathedral ceilings with private balconies. Right off the access road at 410 & Babcoclk with easy access to the Medical Center, Ingram Mall and Northstar. Don't miss out on these large apartments!!!
Recently rehabbed apartments include new appliances, new flooring, new fixtures/hardware, and fresh paint. Units are beautiful and have high cathedral ceilings with private balconies. Don't miss out on these large apartments!!!
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Carport, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets