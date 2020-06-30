423 Frost Street, San Antonio, TX 78201 Los Angeles Heights - Keystone
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Clean three bedroom, 1.5 bath renovated house. Central Heat and Air, family room, 1/2 bath in master suite. Minutes to USAA, Medical Center or downtown SA. Best house for the money in LA Heights.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 FROST have any available units?
423 FROST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.