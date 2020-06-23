All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 14 2019 at 1:30 PM

423 Blue Star St

423 Blue Star · No Longer Available
Location

423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Experience the ultimate lifestyle in the heart of downtown San Antonio. It will feel like an everyday vacation living right on the Riverwalk! The interior finishes are stunning and include quartz countertops, tile backsplash, wood or concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, contemporary lighting and fixtures and oversized closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, two pet parks, a multi-level parking garage, bicycle storage and repair station, a media room, gaming tables, fitness center and Wi-Fi caf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Blue Star St have any available units?
423 Blue Star St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Blue Star St have?
Some of 423 Blue Star St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Blue Star St currently offering any rent specials?
423 Blue Star St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Blue Star St pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Blue Star St is pet friendly.
Does 423 Blue Star St offer parking?
Yes, 423 Blue Star St offers parking.
Does 423 Blue Star St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Blue Star St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Blue Star St have a pool?
Yes, 423 Blue Star St has a pool.
Does 423 Blue Star St have accessible units?
No, 423 Blue Star St does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Blue Star St have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Blue Star St does not have units with dishwashers.

