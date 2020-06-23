423 Blue Star St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Experience the ultimate lifestyle in the heart of downtown San Antonio. It will feel like an everyday vacation living right on the Riverwalk! The interior finishes are stunning and include quartz countertops, tile backsplash, wood or concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, contemporary lighting and fixtures and oversized closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, two pet parks, a multi-level parking garage, bicycle storage and repair station, a media room, gaming tables, fitness center and Wi-Fi caf * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.