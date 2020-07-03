All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4214 DESERT GOLD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4214 DESERT GOLD DR
Last updated November 26 2019 at 2:58 AM

4214 DESERT GOLD DR

4214 Desert Gold Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4214 Desert Gold Drive, San Antonio, TX 78222
Pecan Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy home with fireplace in living room, updated bathrooms, new stove. Backyard has mature trees. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Convenient to SE Baptist Hospital medical area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have any available units?
4214 DESERT GOLD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have?
Some of 4214 DESERT GOLD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 DESERT GOLD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4214 DESERT GOLD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 DESERT GOLD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR offers parking.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have a pool?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR does not have a pool.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have accessible units?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Turtle Creek Vista Apartments
3629 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio