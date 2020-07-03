Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4214 DESERT GOLD DR
Last updated November 26 2019 at 2:58 AM
4214 DESERT GOLD DR
4214 Desert Gold Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4214 Desert Gold Drive, San Antonio, TX 78222
Pecan Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy home with fireplace in living room, updated bathrooms, new stove. Backyard has mature trees. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Convenient to SE Baptist Hospital medical area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have any available units?
4214 DESERT GOLD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have?
Some of 4214 DESERT GOLD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4214 DESERT GOLD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4214 DESERT GOLD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 DESERT GOLD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR offers parking.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have a pool?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR does not have a pool.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have accessible units?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 DESERT GOLD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 DESERT GOLD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
