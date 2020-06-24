4212 MEDICAL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Largest floorplan in conveniently located Spyglass Hill. Third floor unit, but only 1 flight of stairs and no upstairs neighbors! Open floor plan featuring laminate flooring, high ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen, and separate living with fireplace and separate dining room! Soft, designer painter colors throughout. Covered balcony has storage area. Gated community, one covered parking space, 2 pools, tennis courts, and club house! Unit has one covered parking space, all uncovered parking is open.