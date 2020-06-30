421 MAVERICK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first to live in this remodeled downstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with updated features, new ceiling fans & lights, stainless steel sink. Perfectly located 1.5 mi from the pearl, 1.4 mi from downtown and steps away from numerous restaurants and bars. Hardwood floors with new ceramic tile floors in kitchen & new laminate floors in bath. Spacious living rm. & dining room off Kitchen w/ new appliances w/ gas cooking, cabinets & counter space. Laundry is available on site. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required.