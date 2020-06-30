All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

421 MAVERICK ST

421 Maverick Street · No Longer Available
Location

421 Maverick Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this remodeled downstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with updated features, new ceiling fans & lights, stainless steel sink. Perfectly located 1.5 mi from the pearl, 1.4 mi from downtown and steps away from numerous restaurants and bars. Hardwood floors with new ceramic tile floors in kitchen & new laminate floors in bath. Spacious living rm. & dining room off Kitchen w/ new appliances w/ gas cooking, cabinets & counter space. Laundry is available on site. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 MAVERICK ST have any available units?
421 MAVERICK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 MAVERICK ST have?
Some of 421 MAVERICK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 MAVERICK ST currently offering any rent specials?
421 MAVERICK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 MAVERICK ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 MAVERICK ST is pet friendly.
Does 421 MAVERICK ST offer parking?
No, 421 MAVERICK ST does not offer parking.
Does 421 MAVERICK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 MAVERICK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 MAVERICK ST have a pool?
No, 421 MAVERICK ST does not have a pool.
Does 421 MAVERICK ST have accessible units?
No, 421 MAVERICK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 421 MAVERICK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 MAVERICK ST does not have units with dishwashers.

