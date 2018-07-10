420 N Olive St

Amenities

DIGNOWITY HILL COTTAGE - Darling Cottage in PRIME Dignowity Hill Location * Great Curb Appeal w/ Inviting Front Porch * Large Corner Lot, Great Views of Downtown & Tower of the Americas * Minutes to Hemisfair Park, River Walk, Downtown, Southtown, & More * 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Custom Tilework in Bathroom * Huge Kitchen w/ Gas Cooking, Adjoining Dining Area * Neutral Paint & Windows Treatments Throughout * Laundry Area Located in Screened Back Porch * Fenced Back Yard, Pets Case-by-Case



(RLNE5685220)