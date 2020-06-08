All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 417 Milam.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
417 Milam
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

417 Milam

417 Milam · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

417 Milam, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Milam have any available units?
417 Milam doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 417 Milam currently offering any rent specials?
417 Milam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Milam pet-friendly?
No, 417 Milam is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 417 Milam offer parking?
No, 417 Milam does not offer parking.
Does 417 Milam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Milam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Milam have a pool?
No, 417 Milam does not have a pool.
Does 417 Milam have accessible units?
No, 417 Milam does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Milam have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Milam does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Milam have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Milam does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio