Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4163 FREESTONE ST
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4163 FREESTONE ST
4163 Freestone Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4163 Freestone Street, San Antonio, TX 78222
Pecan Valley
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recent rehab on the quaint bungalow. Nice over sized backyard with mature trees. This three bedroom two bath home is ready for move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4163 FREESTONE ST have any available units?
4163 FREESTONE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4163 FREESTONE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4163 FREESTONE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4163 FREESTONE ST pet-friendly?
No, 4163 FREESTONE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4163 FREESTONE ST offer parking?
Yes, 4163 FREESTONE ST offers parking.
Does 4163 FREESTONE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4163 FREESTONE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4163 FREESTONE ST have a pool?
No, 4163 FREESTONE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4163 FREESTONE ST have accessible units?
No, 4163 FREESTONE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4163 FREESTONE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4163 FREESTONE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4163 FREESTONE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4163 FREESTONE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
