Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
415 N MEADOWLANE DR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

415 N MEADOWLANE DR

415 North Meadowlane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

415 North Meadowlane Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous Terrell Heights Cottage close to the McNay. AHISD and has a park within walking distance. Hardwoods through out, nice fenced yard, and one car garage. Pets Negotiable. Ready for move in July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 N MEADOWLANE DR have any available units?
415 N MEADOWLANE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 415 N MEADOWLANE DR currently offering any rent specials?
415 N MEADOWLANE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N MEADOWLANE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 N MEADOWLANE DR is pet friendly.
Does 415 N MEADOWLANE DR offer parking?
Yes, 415 N MEADOWLANE DR offers parking.
Does 415 N MEADOWLANE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 N MEADOWLANE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N MEADOWLANE DR have a pool?
No, 415 N MEADOWLANE DR does not have a pool.
Does 415 N MEADOWLANE DR have accessible units?
No, 415 N MEADOWLANE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N MEADOWLANE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 N MEADOWLANE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 N MEADOWLANE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 N MEADOWLANE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
