415 GREENWICH BLVD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

415 GREENWICH BLVD

415 Greenwich Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

415 Greenwich Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Designer Owned Home that is Magazine Worthy!!! The Master Suite is Massive with High Ceilings, Natural Light, and a Walk In Closet of your Dreams. Complete Remodel in 2017 including: HVAC, GE Appliances, Marble Countertops, Tankless Water Heater, Water Softener, RO Water System, Free Standing Tub, Large Frameless Master Shower, Upgraded Designer Visual Comfort and Restoration Hardware Lighting. Additional Features Include: Security System, Smart Sprinkler System, Custom Drapes, Custom Remote Shades

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 GREENWICH BLVD have any available units?
415 GREENWICH BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 GREENWICH BLVD have?
Some of 415 GREENWICH BLVD's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 GREENWICH BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
415 GREENWICH BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 GREENWICH BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 415 GREENWICH BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 415 GREENWICH BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 415 GREENWICH BLVD offers parking.
Does 415 GREENWICH BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 GREENWICH BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 GREENWICH BLVD have a pool?
No, 415 GREENWICH BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 415 GREENWICH BLVD have accessible units?
No, 415 GREENWICH BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 415 GREENWICH BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 GREENWICH BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

