4143 St Charles Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Town home in the medical center. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Back yard and one car garage. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two-story unit.



Must be able to pass a background and credit check.