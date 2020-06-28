Rent Calculator
4143 St Charles Bay
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:14 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4143 St Charles Bay
4143 Saint Charles Bay
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4143 Saint Charles Bay, San Antonio, TX 78229
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Town home in the medical center. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Back yard and one car garage. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two-story unit.
Must be able to pass a background and credit check.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4143 St Charles Bay have any available units?
4143 St Charles Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4143 St Charles Bay have?
Some of 4143 St Charles Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4143 St Charles Bay currently offering any rent specials?
4143 St Charles Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 St Charles Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 St Charles Bay is pet friendly.
Does 4143 St Charles Bay offer parking?
Yes, 4143 St Charles Bay offers parking.
Does 4143 St Charles Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4143 St Charles Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 St Charles Bay have a pool?
No, 4143 St Charles Bay does not have a pool.
Does 4143 St Charles Bay have accessible units?
No, 4143 St Charles Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 St Charles Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4143 St Charles Bay has units with dishwashers.
