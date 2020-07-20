Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
414 E MAGNOLIA AVE
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
414 E MAGNOLIA AVE
414 East Magnolia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
414 East Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HARD TO FIND BUNGALOW IN TOBIN HILL...5 MINUTES TO THE PEARL, RESTAURANTS, CLUBS, TRINITY UNIVERSITY...LOCATION CANNOT BE BEAT!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
414 E MAGNOLIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
414 E MAGNOLIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE offers parking.
Does 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio