414 CLAY ST
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:25 PM

414 CLAY ST

414 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 Clay Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very cool, urban second floor condo in one of SA's thriving areas. Walk to La Tuna, Southtown, Blue Star, etc. One block from the San Antonio River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 CLAY ST have any available units?
414 CLAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 414 CLAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
414 CLAY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 CLAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 414 CLAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 414 CLAY ST offer parking?
No, 414 CLAY ST does not offer parking.
Does 414 CLAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 CLAY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 CLAY ST have a pool?
No, 414 CLAY ST does not have a pool.
Does 414 CLAY ST have accessible units?
No, 414 CLAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 414 CLAY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 CLAY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 CLAY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 CLAY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
