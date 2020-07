Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will be charmed by this shining gem of a community! Offering a classic Cape Cod fa?ade complete with shutters each unit features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and upgrades throughout. Chic transitional designer touches include open floorplan, coffered ceiling detail, granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances & full size single car garages. You will fall in love with the spacious backyards! Great location & beautiful units!