Beautifully done 2br 2bth unit located off Wurzbach and Data Point near the medical center. Great location! Great roommate floor plan. Private bath for each room. Private backyard. Wide plank vinyl flooring downstairs.Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4134 ST CHARLES BAY have any available units?
4134 ST CHARLES BAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.