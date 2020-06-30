Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4134 Barrington St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4134 Barrington St.
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4134 Barrington St.
4134 Barrington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4134 Barrington Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Greater Marymont
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- GREAT 4 BR 2 BATH HOME * CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT * BEAUTIFUL EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND LOTS OF CABINETS * HUGE LIVING/DINING COMBO * VACANT ON LOCK BOX *
(RLNE5306857)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4134 Barrington St. have any available units?
4134 Barrington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4134 Barrington St. currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Barrington St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Barrington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 Barrington St. is pet friendly.
Does 4134 Barrington St. offer parking?
No, 4134 Barrington St. does not offer parking.
Does 4134 Barrington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Barrington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Barrington St. have a pool?
No, 4134 Barrington St. does not have a pool.
Does 4134 Barrington St. have accessible units?
No, 4134 Barrington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Barrington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Barrington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 Barrington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4134 Barrington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
