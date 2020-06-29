All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 413 W Hollywood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
413 W Hollywood Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

413 W Hollywood Ave

413 W Hollywood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

413 W Hollywood Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic historic building in the highly sought after location near Olmos Park and Monte Vista. Conveniently located just minutes from Trinity University, Incarnate Word University, SAC, The Pearl, and Downtown. Hard wood floors throughout unit, separate dining area, and large living area with lots of natural lighting. Two spacious bedrooms and a large balcony great for a sitting area. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Two car covered parking in back and large storage shed. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 W Hollywood Ave have any available units?
413 W Hollywood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 W Hollywood Ave have?
Some of 413 W Hollywood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 W Hollywood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
413 W Hollywood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 W Hollywood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 413 W Hollywood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 413 W Hollywood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 413 W Hollywood Ave offers parking.
Does 413 W Hollywood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 W Hollywood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 W Hollywood Ave have a pool?
No, 413 W Hollywood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 413 W Hollywood Ave have accessible units?
No, 413 W Hollywood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 413 W Hollywood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 W Hollywood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio