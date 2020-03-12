All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 413 N Hackberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
413 N Hackberry
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

413 N Hackberry

413 N Hackberry · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

413 N Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom/1 Bath move-in ready, near downtown and the Alamo Dome! Pets are welcome with a $200 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 N Hackberry have any available units?
413 N Hackberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 413 N Hackberry currently offering any rent specials?
413 N Hackberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 N Hackberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 N Hackberry is pet friendly.
Does 413 N Hackberry offer parking?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not offer parking.
Does 413 N Hackberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 N Hackberry have a pool?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not have a pool.
Does 413 N Hackberry have accessible units?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not have accessible units.
Does 413 N Hackberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 N Hackberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio