Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 N Hackberry
413 N Hackberry
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
413 N Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom/1 Bath move-in ready, near downtown and the Alamo Dome! Pets are welcome with a $200 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
200
restrictions:
Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 N Hackberry have any available units?
413 N Hackberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 413 N Hackberry currently offering any rent specials?
413 N Hackberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 N Hackberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 N Hackberry is pet friendly.
Does 413 N Hackberry offer parking?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not offer parking.
Does 413 N Hackberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 N Hackberry have a pool?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not have a pool.
Does 413 N Hackberry have accessible units?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not have accessible units.
Does 413 N Hackberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 N Hackberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 N Hackberry does not have units with air conditioning.
