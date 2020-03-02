All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 412 Eager St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
412 Eager St.
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

412 Eager St.

412 Eager Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lavaca
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

412 Eager Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Bungalow in the heart of Downtown San Antonio! - Original wood floors & time period details add a historic charm to the downtown Urban lifestyle! This 2/1 Bungalow home is within a gated & private yard - one side boasting enough parking for two vehicles and the other a spacious shaded patio. Downsizing? No problem! Take advantage of extra storage space in the shed. Living in the prestigious & trendy Lavaca neighborhood lends itself to strolling to all the local entertainment, shopping and fine dining of San Antonio OR enjoying time on your covered porch.

(RLNE4571707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Eager St. have any available units?
412 Eager St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Eager St. have?
Some of 412 Eager St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Eager St. currently offering any rent specials?
412 Eager St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Eager St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Eager St. is pet friendly.
Does 412 Eager St. offer parking?
Yes, 412 Eager St. offers parking.
Does 412 Eager St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Eager St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Eager St. have a pool?
No, 412 Eager St. does not have a pool.
Does 412 Eager St. have accessible units?
No, 412 Eager St. does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Eager St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Eager St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio