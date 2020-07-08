All apartments in San Antonio
412 Club Villa
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

412 Club Villa

412 Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Club Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful condo for lease in Rayburn Country. One bedroom, One bath with all furnishings and utilities included. Walking distance to Rayburn Country Club, Golf Course, Pool and more! No pets and No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Club Villa have any available units?
412 Club Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 412 Club Villa currently offering any rent specials?
412 Club Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Club Villa pet-friendly?
No, 412 Club Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 412 Club Villa offer parking?
No, 412 Club Villa does not offer parking.
Does 412 Club Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Club Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Club Villa have a pool?
Yes, 412 Club Villa has a pool.
Does 412 Club Villa have accessible units?
No, 412 Club Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Club Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Club Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Club Villa have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Club Villa does not have units with air conditioning.

