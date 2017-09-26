All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

4119 Ogelthorpe Oak

4119 Ogelthorpe Oak · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Ogelthorpe Oak, San Antonio, TX 78223
Woodbridge at Monte Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52f1dd00d1 ---- Fantastic Rental*Large 3 bedroom Beautiful Home located in a great neighborhood *Large living area *Separate Dining Room *Eat-In Kitchen with Island and lots of cabinets and counter space *Refrigerator, and Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections *Downstairs secondary bedroom could be great office *Family Room, Master Suite, and 2 Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs *Large Master Suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate shower/garden tub *Wood Deck *Great Schools!!!

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Hardwood Flooring Island Stove Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak have any available units?
4119 Ogelthorpe Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak have?
Some of 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Ogelthorpe Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak offer parking?
No, 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak have a pool?
No, 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak have accessible units?
No, 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Ogelthorpe Oak does not have units with dishwashers.

