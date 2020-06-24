All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4114 COPANO BAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4114 COPANO BAY
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

4114 COPANO BAY

4114 Copano Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4114 Copano Bay, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2bdrm 2 1/2bath townhome located in a gated community. Interior features open floor plan, laminate wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Home includes kitchen appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-microwave. Bedrooms with attached bathrooms, stackable washer, and dryer located upstairs. The exterior has concrete and attached flagstone patios. Located in the Medical Center area, close to shopping, schools and major Hwys IH10 & Loop 410. Minutes from downtown and/or USAA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 COPANO BAY have any available units?
4114 COPANO BAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 COPANO BAY have?
Some of 4114 COPANO BAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 COPANO BAY currently offering any rent specials?
4114 COPANO BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 COPANO BAY pet-friendly?
No, 4114 COPANO BAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4114 COPANO BAY offer parking?
Yes, 4114 COPANO BAY offers parking.
Does 4114 COPANO BAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 COPANO BAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 COPANO BAY have a pool?
No, 4114 COPANO BAY does not have a pool.
Does 4114 COPANO BAY have accessible units?
No, 4114 COPANO BAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 COPANO BAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 COPANO BAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio