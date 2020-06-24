4114 COPANO BAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2bdrm 2 1/2bath townhome located in a gated community. Interior features open floor plan, laminate wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Home includes kitchen appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-microwave. Bedrooms with attached bathrooms, stackable washer, and dryer located upstairs. The exterior has concrete and attached flagstone patios. Located in the Medical Center area, close to shopping, schools and major Hwys IH10 & Loop 410. Minutes from downtown and/or USAA.