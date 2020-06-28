411 E ASHBY PL

Amenities

**JUST REDUCED** Bright and open 3/2 Home in Tobin Hill North! Completely remodeled in 2016 with granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Wood floors through out first level. Master is on first level with marble in bath and custom closet system. Beautiful front and back porch; must see to appreciate. Close to downtown, universities, the airport and the Pearl. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or online.