All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 411 E ASHBY PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
411 E ASHBY PL
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

411 E ASHBY PL

411 East Ashby Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

411 East Ashby Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**JUST REDUCED** Bright and open 3/2 Home in Tobin Hill North! Completely remodeled in 2016 with granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Wood floors through out first level. Master is on first level with marble in bath and custom closet system. Beautiful front and back porch; must see to appreciate. Close to downtown, universities, the airport and the Pearl. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 E ASHBY PL have any available units?
411 E ASHBY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 E ASHBY PL have?
Some of 411 E ASHBY PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 E ASHBY PL currently offering any rent specials?
411 E ASHBY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 E ASHBY PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 E ASHBY PL is pet friendly.
Does 411 E ASHBY PL offer parking?
No, 411 E ASHBY PL does not offer parking.
Does 411 E ASHBY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 E ASHBY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 E ASHBY PL have a pool?
No, 411 E ASHBY PL does not have a pool.
Does 411 E ASHBY PL have accessible units?
No, 411 E ASHBY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 411 E ASHBY PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 E ASHBY PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio